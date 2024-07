Uuring: tehisintellekt hoopis tapab inimeste tootlikkust

July 2, 2024, San Francisco, California, United States: ChatGPT Open AI..OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, is a leading artificial intelligence research lab and company. Its key products include GPT-3.5, GPT-4o, Chat GPT, an advanced language model used for generating human-like text, and DALL-E, a model for creating images from textual descriptions. OpenAI aims to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity, focusing on safety and ethical considerations in AI development​ and its partnership with Microsoft. (Credit Image: © Taidgh Barron/ZUMA Press Wire)

