epa11359229 Russia's new Volga C40 vehicle is shown on display at the VOLGA brand pavilion during the 9th 'Digital Industry of Industrial Russia' conference in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 May 2024. EPA/ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/ SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Foto: ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/ SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE / POOL