H&M lahkub Venemaalt

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: A sign is posted on the exterior of an H&M store at Hillsdale Mall on June 29, 2022 in San Mateo, California. Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a 17 percent jump in second quarter earnings with sales totals of $5.37 billion. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Foto: JUSTIN SULLIVAN