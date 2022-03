Nobeli rahupreemia venelasest laureaat paneb oma auhinna ukrainlaste abistamiseks oksjonile

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 10, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia poses with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and medal during the gala award ceremony for the Nobel Peace prize in Oslo. - The joint Russian winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, Dmitry Muratov, said on March 22, 2022 he will donate his medal to help Ukrainian refugees. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)

Foto: Odd Andersen