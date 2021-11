Jalgratas sobib ka talvel lustimiseks

epa07372419 A group of students walk on a snow covered street at the University Campus in Jyvaskyla, Finland, 17 January 2019. The girl on the right uses a traditional kicksled while the girl on the left uses a cross-country bike (Issued 15 February 2019). A few years ago, the Finnish Cycling Society started actively to promote winter cycling and some time after that Finnish towns started to support this by improving the maintenance of the cycling routes. After snowfalls, the cycling routes are cleared at the same pace as are the streets for car traffic. In Helsinki, the length of the grade ‘A+’ maintained (the route is brushed to bare asphalt and salted) routes has increased from 10km to 40km in a few years. New types of bikes, especially mountain- and fatbikes and also e-bikes are well suited for running on snow. To help managing the slippery surfaces, bikes can be fitted with studded winter tyres. But also everyday- and even vintage bikes are commonly used. Clothing also varies from everyday overcoats to high-tech sport clothing. Forerunners of winter cyclist have been students of the Finnish universities as distances inside town are relatively short and cycling is quicker and cheaper than the sometimes inadequate public transportation. Statistics report that in Helsinki one out of every six cyclists continues biking also in winter while in other university towns like Oulu, Jyvaskyla, Tampere and Joensuu the average is around one out of every four cyclists. In all these towns the statistics collected show an increasing long term trend due to the active promotion by the Finnish Cycling Society of winter cycling. EPA/MARKKU OJALA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET FOTO: MARKKU OJALA/EPA